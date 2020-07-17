Global temperatures could rise by 1.5°C in next 5 years

The World Meteorological Organisation says there's a growing chance that global temperatures will break the 1.5C threshold over the next five years, compared to pre-industrial levels.



It says there's a 20% possibility the critical mark will be broken in any one year before 2024.



But the assessment says there's a 70% chance it will be broken in one or more months in those five years.



Scientists say that keeping below 1.5C will avoid the worst climate impacts.