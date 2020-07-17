Suspect+arrested+over+three-wheeler+ignoring+order+to+stop

Police have arrested one of the four occupants of a three-wheeler that ignored an order to stop at Rajanganaya in Anuradhapura three days ago.



The suspect was taken into custody at Thammennawa yesterday (08), says the police media division.



On the night of 06 July, a police motorcycle patrol ordered a three-wheeler on its way towards Rajanganaya from Nochchiyagama to stop.



However, the vehicle ignored the order and a policeman shot at its rear tyres.



The three-wheeler was found abandoned later from a byroad.