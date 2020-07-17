294+more+PCR+tests+for+Welikada+Prison+inmate+contacts

PCR tests will be performed today (09) for 294 more contacts of the Covid-19 positive inmate at Welikada Prison, says Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.



They are in the groups sent from the quarantine centre at Kandakadu to the Senapura quarantine centre and those transferred from Welikada Prison to prisons elsewhere.



The inmate in question tested positive for the virus on 07 July and is presently being treated at the IDH Hospital.



PCR tests of 315 other inmates previously returned negative results.



Director of the Health Ministry’s epidemiology unit Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said no patient within the society has been detected other than this prison inmate.



With the finding of one more Covid-19 patients, the total infected in Sri Lanka has risen to 2,094.



Only 116 of them remain under medical supervision.



Meanwhile, two more Covid-19 positive Navy personnel have completely recovered, taking the Navy’s total recoveries to 894.



Eleven others remain in hospital, said Navy spokesman Lt. Commander Isuru Suriyabandara.



Meanwhile, PCR tests have confirmed the Philippine officer of an oil tanker who died while being brought to Galle port was not infected.



He was a 53-year-old,



Meanwhile, the Consumer Affairs Authority raided a hand sanitizer producer at Thalangama and seized nearly Rs. five million worth of products produced with expired chemicals.



The global Covid-19 cases have jumped to 12,170,840.



There are 552,129 fatalities.



Brazil continues to report a high level of deaths, with 1,187 fatalities in the past 24 hours.



India had 491 deaths and 25,571 new cases yesterday.