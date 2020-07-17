Narcotic+Bureau+warehouse+under+inspection

Officials of the Government Analyst’s Department and the CID are inspecting a sealed warehouse of the Police Narcotics Bureau on a court order.



The PNB is located on the third floor of the same building that houses the CID.



Colombo Fort magistrate Lanka Jayaratne yesterday (08) issued the order in connection with a case of a drug racket involving PNB officers.



Twenty one suspects in all have been remanded over the racket in which seized heroin had been sold back to racketeers.



Deputy solicitor general Dileepa Peiris informed the court that the PNB was not producing the seized heroin before courts, but was keeping the contraband at its warehouse instead.



The CID said that according to the OIC of the PNB, around 700 kgs of heroin are being kept there.



The chief magistrate ordered the Government Analyst to inspect the warehouse and submit a detailed report.



The warehouse was sealed on 28 June and the officer in charge taken into custody.