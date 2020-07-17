සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Narcotic Bureau warehouse under inspection

Thursday, 09 July 2020 - 15:37

Narcotic+Bureau+warehouse+under+inspection
Officials of the Government Analyst’s Department and the CID are inspecting a sealed warehouse of the Police Narcotics Bureau on a court order.

The PNB is located on the third floor of the same building that houses the CID.

Colombo Fort magistrate Lanka Jayaratne yesterday (08) issued the order in connection with a case of a drug racket involving PNB officers.

Twenty one suspects in all have been remanded over the racket in which seized heroin had been sold back to racketeers.

Deputy solicitor general Dileepa Peiris informed the court that the PNB was not producing the seized heroin before courts, but was keeping the contraband at its warehouse instead.

The CID said that according to the OIC of the PNB, around 700 kgs of heroin are being kept there.

The chief magistrate ordered the Government Analyst to inspect the warehouse and submit a detailed report.

The warehouse was sealed on 28 June and the officer in charge taken into custody.
"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!" - 12th millionaire from Kalawana (Video)
Friday, 17 July 2020 - 0:43

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest cash bonanza through a TV channel -"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires... Read More

Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 23:03

The DIG in charge of the Anti-Terrorism and Investigation Division Nalaka de Silva who has been interdicted, admitted that it was wrong to not inform... Read More

Various views on the political stage (video)
Various views on the political stage (video)
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 22:33

Addressing an election campaign rally, former President Maithripala Sirisena said that the people would talk about the development he had done to Polonnaruwa... Read More


logo

Trending News

No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
16 July 2020
No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
16 July 2020
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
16 July 2020
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
16 July 2020
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)
16 July 2020
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)

International News

Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
16 July 2020
Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
16 July 2020
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
14 July 2020
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
13 July 2020
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.