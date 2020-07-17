සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Pujith, Hemasiri again at Easter Sunday police unit (video)

Thursday, 09 July 2020 - 16:23

Pujith%2C+Hemasiri+again+at+Easter+Sunday+police+unit+%28video%29


Former minister Rishad Bathiudeen is giving a statement to the CID in connection with investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks.

He arrived there around 10.00 in the morning, says police media spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne.

Meanwhile, Pujith Jayasundara, the IGP sent on compulsory leave, and ex-defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando, are also giving statements to the police unit of the presidential commission investigating the terror attacks.

They have been there since 9.30 this morning.

Both were at this police unit yesterday and Jayasundara was seen avoiding the media as he left after giving a statement.

The presidential commission yesterday heard evidence from former TID director DIG Nalaka de Silva, who is suspended from service now.

He said he was able to prevent two attacks against the then defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa, when he was a deputy director at the anti-terrorism unit of the State Intelligence.

Later in 2014 or thereabouts, he was appointed in charge of the unit and he first came to know about Islamic extremism in relation to one Abdul Rasik, a resident of Maligawatte, who was different from traditional Muslims.

The State Intelligence identified Zahran Hashim, who was linked with Sri Lanka Thowheed Jamaath founded by Rasik.

In 2017, a group called Valiullah made the then IGP Jayasundara aware about violent activities of Thowheed Jamaath.

On the police chief’s instructions, de Silva said he investigated the group.

Zahran went missing after a clash with a rival group at Alliyar Junction in Kathankudy and it was apparent Zahran had fallen from extremism to violent extremism, he said.

Therefore, he was identified as an obvious threat to national security, said the senior police officer.

On 09 July 2018, an open warrant was obtained for his arrest, but that could not be enforced within the nearly three months until 20
September, when he was sent on compulsory leave by Jayasundara, said de Silva.

During his weekly meetings with the then IGP, he said he was asked as to why Zahran was not arrested, and he replied that he could not be located.

He said he had submitted 87 reports about Zahran and Muslim extremism to the then IGP.

De Silva said he has forgotten certain information as he had been suspended from service for nearly one year and was in remand custody.
"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!" - 12th millionaire from Kalawana (Video)
Friday, 17 July 2020 - 0:43

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest cash bonanza through a TV channel -"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires... Read More

Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 23:03

The DIG in charge of the Anti-Terrorism and Investigation Division Nalaka de Silva who has been interdicted, admitted that it was wrong to not inform... Read More

Various views on the political stage (video)
Various views on the political stage (video)
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 22:33

Addressing an election campaign rally, former President Maithripala Sirisena said that the people would talk about the development he had done to Polonnaruwa... Read More


logo

Trending News

No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
16 July 2020
No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
16 July 2020
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
16 July 2020
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
16 July 2020
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)
16 July 2020
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)

International News

Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
16 July 2020
Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
16 July 2020
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
14 July 2020
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
13 July 2020
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.