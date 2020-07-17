Pujith, Hemasiri again at Easter Sunday police unit (video)





Former minister Rishad Bathiudeen is giving a statement to the CID in connection with investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks.



He arrived there around 10.00 in the morning, says police media spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne.



Meanwhile, Pujith Jayasundara, the IGP sent on compulsory leave, and ex-defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando, are also giving statements to the police unit of the presidential commission investigating the terror attacks.



They have been there since 9.30 this morning.



Both were at this police unit yesterday and Jayasundara was seen avoiding the media as he left after giving a statement.



The presidential commission yesterday heard evidence from former TID director DIG Nalaka de Silva, who is suspended from service now.



He said he was able to prevent two attacks against the then defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa, when he was a deputy director at the anti-terrorism unit of the State Intelligence.



Later in 2014 or thereabouts, he was appointed in charge of the unit and he first came to know about Islamic extremism in relation to one Abdul Rasik, a resident of Maligawatte, who was different from traditional Muslims.



The State Intelligence identified Zahran Hashim, who was linked with Sri Lanka Thowheed Jamaath founded by Rasik.



In 2017, a group called Valiullah made the then IGP Jayasundara aware about violent activities of Thowheed Jamaath.



On the police chief’s instructions, de Silva said he investigated the group.



Zahran went missing after a clash with a rival group at Alliyar Junction in Kathankudy and it was apparent Zahran had fallen from extremism to violent extremism, he said.



Therefore, he was identified as an obvious threat to national security, said the senior police officer.



On 09 July 2018, an open warrant was obtained for his arrest, but that could not be enforced within the nearly three months until 20

September, when he was sent on compulsory leave by Jayasundara, said de Silva.



During his weekly meetings with the then IGP, he said he was asked as to why Zahran was not arrested, and he replied that he could not be located.



He said he had submitted 87 reports about Zahran and Muslim extremism to the then IGP.



De Silva said he has forgotten certain information as he had been suspended from service for nearly one year and was in remand custody.