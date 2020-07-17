Forfeited vehicles go to Army, state institutions (video)



The cabinet has approved releasing the vehicles forfeited by the state to the Army and state institutions, says co-cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena.



Also, the Beedi Leaves seized will be destroyed without a tender procedure, said co-cabinet spokesman Dr. Ramesh Pathirana.



The cabinet is considering a proposed concession of a 25 per cent reduction on electricity bills for March, April and May for the consumption of zero to 90 units per month.



Also, a three-month grace period is recommended for the bill payments and no fines imposed, Minister Gunawardena said.



There would be no electricity supply disconnections for any reason, he said.



Furthermore, the president has given the cabinet a further two weeks to study and report on the committee report into the MCC agreement.