Candidate’s vehicle only can display propaganda

Only the personal vehicle of a General Election candidate can display promotional photographs, banners, stickers etc., says the Election Commission.
Buses, three-wheelers and other private vehicles should remove such propaganda, if any, immediately.
Police have been instructed to conduct checks to ensure the enforcement of this rule.
