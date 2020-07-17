Six+arrested+over+attack+near+Jaffna+District+Secretariat

Six suspects have been arrested in connection with an attack on a motorcyclist near the Jaffna District Secretariat around 8.30 am yesterday (08).



Persons in motorcycles carried out the attack using a sharp instrument.



The police media division says the numbers of the motorcycles were found from CCTV footage.



Subsequently, four suspects were arrested at Mallakam and three motorcycles, two swords, a short axe and a hand grenade were seized from a house at Nirveli.



The two other suspects, along with a three-wheeler, were taken into custody at Kopay.