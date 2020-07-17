Vehicular+traffic+on+Hatton-Nuwara+Eliya+road+regains+normalcy

Vehicular traffic on the Hatton-Nuwara Eliya main road has now regained normalcy.
This follows a short disruption this afternoon (09) after a tree branch fell on a small lorry at Nanu Oya.
The lorry driver is receiving treatment at Nuwara Eliya Hospital for the injuries he suffered in the incident.
