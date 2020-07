The sludge accumulated in the Pahalagama Tank in Dehiattakandiya for around 25 years is preventing the irrigation of around 100 hectares of paddy land.



Also, around 245 families fulfilled their water requirements from this tank.



Now, they are faced with health worries due to the state of their source of water.



Representations to authorities in this regard for several years have gone unheeded.



‘Rathu Miniththuwa’ will keep a watch until the Pahalagama Tank is renovated.