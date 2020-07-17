Retired nurse shelters 30 stray dogs (video)





Merciless treatment of animals has been reported of late, but there are not so rare instances to the contrary as well.



This is one of them.



A.P. Asoka Amarakoon, a retired nursing officer at Bakulwala in Aranayake, is today giving shelter to around 30 stray dogs in her house.



She spends even her pension money on this helpless lot.



She says these animals might not know the human language, but they well know the language of love and compassion.



Asoka spends the day helping them and gets love in bountiful measure in return.