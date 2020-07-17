57+at+Kandakadu+Drug+Rehabilitation+Centre+are+Covid-19+positive+

Fifty six persons from the Kandakadu Drug Rehabilitation Centre have been identified as being Covid-19 positive, says Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.
Nearly 450 of its inmates and staff were subjected to PCR tests after it came to light that a Covid-19 positive inmate of Welikada Prison had spent about three months at this Centre.
A female counsellor of the Centre from Marawila was diagnosed with Covid-19 this morning (09), says the Government Information Department.
Health and military authorities are carrying out the PCR tests and quarantine work.
Nearly 450 of its inmates and staff were subjected to PCR tests after it came to light that a Covid-19 positive inmate of Welikada Prison had spent about three months at this Centre.
A female counsellor of the Centre from Marawila was diagnosed with Covid-19 this morning (09), says the Government Information Department.
Health and military authorities are carrying out the PCR tests and quarantine work.