57+at+Kandakadu+Drug+Rehabilitation+Centre+are+Covid-19+positive+

Fifty six persons from the Kandakadu Drug Rehabilitation Centre have been identified as being Covid-19 positive, says Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.



Nearly 450 of its inmates and staff were subjected to PCR tests after it came to light that a Covid-19 positive inmate of Welikada Prison had spent about three months at this Centre.



A female counsellor of the Centre from Marawila was diagnosed with Covid-19 this morning (09), says the Government Information Department.



Health and military authorities are carrying out the PCR tests and quarantine work.