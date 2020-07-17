Thunder+showers+in+several+provinces

The Meteorology Department forecasts heavy showers in the Eastern, North Central, Central, Uva, North Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the next few hours.
The Department of Meteorology announced that heavy showers of more than 100 mm could be expected in some areas.
They also requested the public to pay more attention to minimizing lightning accidents.
The Department of Meteorology announced that heavy showers of more than 100 mm could be expected in some areas.
They also requested the public to pay more attention to minimizing lightning accidents.