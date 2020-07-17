Covid-19 cases rise to 2,151

The total of Covid-19 patients in Sri Lanka has risen to 2,151.
Fifty seven were found today (09) from among inmates and staff at the Kandakadu Drug Rehabilitation Centre.
Of the infected, 161 remain in hospital, while 1,979 regained complete recovery and discharged.
Eleven patients have died.
