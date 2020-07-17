Electrocution+caused+death+of+two+found+from+Denawaka+River

An autopsy has found electrocution to be the cause of death of two men whose bodies were found from Denawaka River in Pelmadulla.



The postmortem examination took place today (09) at the Kahawatte Base Hospital.



The deceased have been identified as 38-year-old B.M. Jagath of Uduthula, Bathdangoda, and a son of his sister, B.M. Supun.



Police investigating how they came to be floating in the river after electrocution found several electricity cables nearby.



The two deceased had left home on the afternoon of 06 July, accompanied by another person, their relatives have told the police.



Jagath’s father said both were able swimmers and knew the area well as they frequently caught fish in the river.



Relatives also said their cash, mobile phones and bank passbooks have gone missing.