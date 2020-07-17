Local gold price exceeds Rs. 100,000 per sovereign

For the first time, the local price of a 24-carat gold sovereign has risen over Rs. 100,000.



Also, the price of a 22-carat sovereign has gone up to Rs. 93,000, says the National Gem and Jewellery Authority.



The increases are due to the difficulties in gold importation with the Covid-19 pandemic situation.



Jewellers at New Chetty Street and elsewhere say they are facing a shortage of gold for their productions.



Market sources say the gold price could go up further.