Kilinochchi Police are investigating.

A speeding tipper rammed into a herd of cattle killing 18 of them at Velikkandal Junction at Vishwamadu on Paranthan-Mullaitivu road this morning (09).The vehicle fled without stopping, area residents say.The herd had come to drink water from the canals taking water from Iranamadu Tank to paddy fields in Paranthan when the incident occurred.Their bodies remain scattered near the road.