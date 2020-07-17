Confiscated+Beedi+Leaves+to+be+destroyed

Taking into consideration the adverse impact on the health of those who consume the Beedi leaves, the Cabinet of Ministers today decided to destroy stocks of Beedi Leaves that are confiscated in future.
Previously, the stocks of Beedi leaves that brought to Sri Lanka without proper approval were confiscated by the Sri Lanka Customs and vended at the auction following the customs procedure.
Previously, the stocks of Beedi leaves that brought to Sri Lanka without proper approval were confiscated by the Sri Lanka Customs and vended at the auction following the customs procedure.