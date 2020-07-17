Australia+suspends+Hong+Kong+extradition+treaty

Australia has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in response to fears over a new national security law imposed by China.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the new law undermined "Hong Kong's own basic law" and the territory's current level of autonomy from Beijing.
Australia planned to extend visas for Hong Kong residents and encourage businesses there to relocate, he said.
