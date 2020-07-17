Mullaitivu+Magistrate+inspects+skeletal+remains+in+Sugandirapuram+

Mullaitivu Magistrate S. Lenin Kumar today (09) observed the remains of several human skeletons found in a land at Sugandhirapuram in Pudukuduirippu.

The Pudukudiyirippu police said that the landlord of Sugandirapuram area had informed the police on the 5th of this month when the landlord saw skeletal remains while he was preparing the land for cultivation.

Pudukuduirippu police inspected the site on the land owner's notice and reported to the Mullaitivu Magistrate's Court regarding the incident.

The Mullaitivu Magistrate today carried out an investigation into the site where the skeletal remains were found.

The police said that the magistrate had ordered the excavation to be carried out on the 14th under the observation of a specialist forensic doctor at the Kilinochchi Hospital.

The skeletal remains were found on a private land in the Pudukuduirippu area in Mullaithivu on a previous occasion and it was referred to the Jaffna General Hospital Specialist Judicial Medical Officer for further investigations.

Pudukuduirippu police are conducting further investigations.