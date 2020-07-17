Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will be reinstated after the general election - TNA

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Jaffna District candidate and PLOTE leader Dharmalingam Siddharthan states that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will be reinstated after the general election.



He made this statement participating at a meeting held in Mannar today.



“It is Gotabhaya Rajapaksa who is the country's president at the time of the general election. At the same time, it is very likely that Mahinda Rajapaksa will be appointed as the next Prime Minister. Even if they talk of a two-thirds majority, we believe they will get 120 or 130 MPs. But as they are trying to abolish the 19th Amendment, their members Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila say the 13th Amendment will be difficult to repeal. It won't be allowed in India. ”