Government Analyst's to check the Heroin in Narcotics stores

Thursday, 09 July 2020 - 23:54

Officers of the Government Analyst's Department inspected the evidence lockers of the Police Narcotics Bureau, sealed by the CID.

This was according to an order by the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne yesterday.

A senior police officer told the Hiru news team that the Government Analyst's Department had visited the Police Narcotics Bureau located in the third floor of the building where the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was located.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has arrested 21 persons, including police officers, over the alleged sale of heroin traffickers.

12 of them were produced before courts yesterday and were ordered to be remanded until the 21st.

Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris stated that the suspects had kept the seized heroin, at the Narcotics Bureau without being presented to court as evidence.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate questioned as to why the suspects had kept it in their custody.

In response, the CID stated that the OIC of the Narcotics Bureau had informed him that there was about 700 kg of heroin in the store room.

Accordingly, the Colombo Chief Magistrate ordered the Government Analyst to answer a six-part questionnaire including whether the seals of the cases were broken and resealed, whether mixed with a foreign substance..

