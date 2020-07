Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya Sajith Premadasa states that after the formation of the government, he would give relief to the people.

He said this while speaking at a rally held in Weerambugedara, Kurunegala.

Meanwhile, Sajith Premadasa says that the present government has slashed all allowances of public servants and war heroes.

Addressing a gathering in Yapahuwa, he said that his government will provide relief through a supplementary estimate under his government.