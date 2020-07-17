සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Two lorries, 04 vans & a car belonging to 02 Police Narcotics Bureau officials arrested

Thursday, 09 July 2020 - 20:25

Two lorries, 04 vans & a car belonging to 02 of the 16 Police Narcotics Bureau officials arrested for drug trafficking found from Meerigama & Pallewela.

Police has recovered from Meerigama and Pallewala seven vehicles belonging to two Narcotics Bureau officers currently arrested in connection with drug trafficking.

These vehicles comprise four lorries, two vans and one luxury car.

Police has recovered these vehicles based on a tip-off received at the Western Province Senior DIG’s office.

The Police Media Division said that the vehicles belong to an SI and a PC in custody.

They had taken action to procure the relevant lorries and the vans from a private institution on rent.

Reports say that police had taken into custody all  these vehicles when they had been obtained for a factory situated in Baaduraagoda in Pallewela.

It is also revealed that the two vans had been registered under the name of a relative of the SI employed at the factory concerned.

The CID has by now arrested 21 persons including police personnel in connection with the drug racket.

When 12 of them were produced before court recently they were ordered to be remanded till 21st this month.

