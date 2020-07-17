The Prime Minister explains the purpose of the 19th Amendment (Video)

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that attacking the Rajapaksa’s was the main objective of bringing the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while participating at a meeting held in Mawanella today.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse states the Muslims should join the present government irrespective of party affiliation.

The Prime Minister made this observation while addressing the Muslim community in Kurunegala.

Kurunegala District Muslim Conference was held under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, while a group of electoral activists of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress joined hands to support the present government.