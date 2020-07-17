Thunder+showers+to+several+areas

The Meteorology Department states that there will be several spells of showers in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern Provinces and in the Nuwara Eliya District today.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Uva, Eastern, North, North Central and Northwestern provinces and in the Kandy and Matale districts.



The Meteorological Department states that showers will occur in the coastal areas of the Eastern Province during the morning as well.



Some parts of the Northern, North Central and Eastern provinces are also likely to experience heavy rainfall of up to 75 mm.



People are requested to take necessary measures to minimize the dangers caused by lightning and temporary strong winds during thundershowers.



Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.



The Department of Meteorology states that the wind speed in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and from Negombo to Puttalam will increase up to 50 to 555 kmph at times.



Then those sea areas can be a bit rough from time to time.



The Department of Meteorology states that there is a possibility of a sea level rise of 2 to 2.5 meters in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.