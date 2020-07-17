සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

President attends several public meetings in Colombo (Photos)

Friday, 10 July 2020 - 7:28

People requested the President to eradicate the drug menace from the country similar to the manner he provided them with housing while doing away with slums.

Many lives that of both youth and adult have perished due to drug addiction. This is one of the pressing issues faced by us, residents in Mattakkuliya said. They said that they firmly believe President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is the leader who can wipe out this peril.

People expressed these views during a public gathering attended by President Rajapaksa today (09) in Crow Island in Mattakkuliya organized in support of candidates of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) contesting the upcoming Parliamentary election. The meeting was organized by candidate Anura Fernando.

“Construct more houses by removing remaining shanties”, people requested. President asked the public to give him a strong government to resume development activities which was stalled in 2015. Minister Dinesh Gunawardene was also present.

President also attended public gatherings organized by candidates Premanath C. Dolawatta in Hyde Park in Colombo and Thilanga Sumathipala in Victoria Park. People appealed to the  President to build a secured country for the benefit of the children while giving priority to development projects.

President joining public gatherings organized by the former Minister Susil Premajayantha at  Dabare Road,Narahenpita and Sarath Weerasekara at Dematagoda requested the people to support him in forming a stable Parliament to build a prosperous country.

President Rajapaksa positively responded to a request made by the people living in Kolonnawa to provide a Regional Health Services Centre for their benefit. This request was made to the President when he joined the public gathering organized by  Ajith Subasinghe in Kolonnawa.

The President also willingly agreed a request made by a girl child, who is suffering from cancer, to take a photograph with him. The President who posed for a photograph with the child wished her a speedy recovery.

The President received a warm welcome from the people gathered at the public rallies  organized by Udaya Gammanpila in front of Diyatha Uyana, Battaramulla and the public meeting organized by the former Minister Wimal Weerawansa at Buddhadasa Ground.



Friday, 17 July 2020 - 0:43

Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 23:03

Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 22:33

