8 counselors of the Kandakadu rehabilitation center who went on leave recalled

Friday, 10 July 2020 - 9:01

The mother, father and 10 other relatives of the 27 year old woman diagnosed with Corona virus from Naaththandiya- Kottaramulla has been directed to self quarantine.

The infected woman has been serving as a counselor at the Kandakadu rehabilitation center and had returned home upon taking leave on the 28th of June.

It has been revealed she had used public transport to return home.

Upon her return, owing to symptoms of fever and cough she had obtained medication from a doctor close to her residence and it has been reported that her symptoms had subsided.

However with the identification of 56 corona infected patients from the Kandakadu rehabilitation center, the staff who had gone on leave has also been subject to PCR testing.

Accordingly it was confirmed yesterday that the respective lady from Naththandiya – Kottaramulla area had contracted the virus.

Meanwhile the head of the COVID 19 prevention national taskforce center, Army Commander Lt. General Shavendra Silva has noted that all measures to prevent the Corona virus from spreading in society has been taken.

The Army commander says that the Kandakadu rehabilitation center which is under the ministry of justice is only active for drug abusers.

There are 472 individuals housed at the Kandakadu rehabilitation center which extends to an area of nearly 70 acres of land, and 204 officers serve as staff at the center.

In the previous month, several drug addicts were directed to this center upon confirming that they had tested negative following PCR tests conducted.

Head of the COVID 19 prevention national taskforce center, Army Commander Lt. General Shavendra Silva further noted that investigations are currently underway by the ministry of health to ascertain if the virus was contracted by these individuals from the group directed to the rehabilitation center.

Besides the 57 infected patients reported from the Kandakadu drug abusers rehabilitation center, 3 more corona patients were reported yesterday.

Amongst them is a navy personnel, and two individuals who had arrived from Bangladesh and Qatar.

Accordingly, the total number of corona patients reported from the country stands at 2154 while the total number of individuals receiving treatment at the hospital is at 164.

The infectious diseases unit noted that the number of recovered patients stand at 1979.

278 Sri Lankans who were stranded in UAE owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, arrived via a special Sri Lankan airlines flight this morning at the Katunayaka airport.

These Sri Lankans had been working overseas.

Further 5 Sri Lankans who were in Japan had arrived in the Island via a Sri Lankan airlines flight around 4.10 this morning.

All those who had arrived in the country have been subjected to PCR testing.

