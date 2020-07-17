සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Singapore elections will be held today

Friday, 10 July 2020 - 9:20

The general election in Singapore is being held today in accordance with the health guidelines in the face of the global pandemic.

Therefore, 2.65 million Singaporean voters will go to the polls wearing masks and gloves.

They have been given the opportunity to vote within 5 minutes and have been given self-verifying identity cards.

They must disinfect their hands and wear gloves before the ballot papers are handed to them.

This is the second election in Asia since South Korea's parliamentary elections were held in April in the wake of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Although there are more than 45,000 Covid-19 infections in Singapore, the death toll is only 26, and it is considered the lowest Covid-19 mortality rate in the world.

The People's Action Party, which has ruled Singapore since independence in 1965, is expected to win again, giving Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong who has served as the 3rd Prime Minister of Singapore since August 2004, another mandate.

He is the son of Lee Kuan Yew, who served as the first Prime Minister of Singapore from 1959 to 1990.

