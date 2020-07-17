Indian+underworld+gang+leader+Vikas+Dubey+shot+dead+by+police

Vikas Dubey, an underworld gang leader who was arrested while fleeing after plotting to assassinate eight police officers in Kanpur, has been shot dead by the police.

Last Friday, eight members of a police team that came to arrest Vikas Dubey were killed in a covert attack by his gang.

Two police officers were suspended for providing information.

Vikas Dubey, who had fled after the incident, was arrested yesterday at a well-known church in the central state of Madhya Pradesh.

He was arrested and was on his way to Uttar Pradesh when he was involved in a road accident this morning.

Indian police say that Vikas Dubey had tried to flee when the vehicle toppled during bad weather conditions in the area and was later killed by police shooting.