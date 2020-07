196 more persons from the Kandakadu drug rehabilitation centre have tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

The total number of infected persons found so far from the center is 252.



The Government Information Department has announced that 338 PCR reports of the Kandakadu Center detainees and staff have been received.



Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Director General of Health Services, said that further PCR tests are being conducted at the Kandakadu Drug Rehabilitation Center.