Deadly collision in Wellawaya - three killed (Video)

Three persons including a woman were killed in a road accident near the Wellawaya - Warunagama Army camp this morning.



Our correspondent stated that the accident occurred when a three wheeler and a lorry collided with each other.



The three persons who were killed in the accident were passengers who were traveling in the three-wheeler. The three-wheeler driver has been admitted to the Wellawaya Base Hospital with serious injuries.