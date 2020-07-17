India Covid-19 total increases over 767,000

Once again, the highest number of infections per day, 24,879 new cases were reported from India, bringing the total number of infected people in India to over 767,000.

Excluding the United States and Brazil, India has the third highest number of coronavirus infections in the world with 21,129 deaths.

According to the Indian Ministry of Health, there have been a total of 476,000 recoveries in India.

Meanwhile, from the deaths reported in India, 85 percent of coronavirus deaths are over the age of 45 while 53 percent are over 60 years of age.