Police Narcotics Bureau (Narcotics) Inspector Neomal Rangajeewa, who was reinstated after being suspended, threatened a journalist today (10) at the Colombo High Court premises, dragged him away and handed him over to the court police post.

According to the newspaper photojournalist, Inspector Rangajeewa had done this even when he had identified himself as a journalist.

He said that his camera photo memory chip had been removed at the police checkpoint.