Father+killed+by+his+son+

A 61-year-old father of two has died in a clash between his son in the Kahawala area in Polkotuwa, Padukka.

The two had attacked each other with sharp weapons and the injured 34-year-old son was also admitted to the Padukka Hospital according to the police

He has been transferred to the Colombo National Hospital due to his serious condition.

The father and son were involved in a constant altercation, police said, adding that the killing had taken place after an argument broke out yesterday.

Meanwhile, a woman has been murdered behind a house in Bulathsinhala.

Police suspect that her husband may have committed the murder.

The 37-year-old woman has been living in Bulathsinhala with her father, two brothers, husband and daughter.

However, the woman's body was found after her husband had left the house saying that he was going to his house in Ratnapura - Nivithigala.

The postmortem examination of the woman is scheduled to be conducted at the Kalutara - Nagoda Hospital today and the police have commenced investigations to find the suspect husband.