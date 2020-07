The average price of tea in Sri Lanka in June this year was 612 rupees and 67 cents per kilo.

The highest price ever recorded in May was 697 rupees and 57 cents per kilogram.

Accordingly, the average price of a kilogram of tea dropped in June by 84 rupees and 14 cents compared to May.

However, compared to the price of 494 rupees 48 cents per kilogram in June last year, the price has increased by 118 rupees and 19 cents per kilogram in June this year.