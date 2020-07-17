Easter attack update - Prime Minister and IGP repeatedly informed not to attend Security Council meetings (Video)

It was revealed at the Presidential Commission Inquiring into the Easter Attacks that the former Governor of the Western Province Azad Sally had obstructed the program implemented by the former Chief of Intelligence Sisira Mendis to regulate foreigners coming to Sri Lanka to teach in Madrasa schools.

The Senior staff officer of the Board of Directors at the Army Intelligence said that Sisira Mendis, the then Chief of National Intelligence, had sent a letter in 2017 to the then IGP Pujith Jayasundara requesting him to take appropriate steps regarding the possibility of persons associated with various terrorist organizations entering the country.

The witness stated that the IGP had not taken any action in this regard and since the contents of the letter had not been taken into consideration, he had informed the IGP again in 2018.

The witness said before the commission that the National Intelligence Chief Sisira Mendis had discussed at weekly Intelligence Review meetings held between 2017 and 2019 regarding persons who had come to Sri Lanka from various countries to propagate religion and returned as members of the IS terrorist organization and he had introduced a regulatory mechanism.

However, the statements given by the witness before the Commission revealed that Azad Sally along with the All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama Organization on the day or the day after he was appointed as the Governor of the Western Province had met with the then Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and strongly protested against this mechanism.

Stating that foreigners are not extremists, Azad Sally has asked the defence secretary to allow them to come and teach in Sri Lanka.

The head of state intelligence was limited to a position similar to the post of Additional Secretary.

It was further revealed in the Commission that due to the tug a war between the President and the Prime Minister at the time, their attention was drifted away from intelligence.

The Senior Staff Officer of the Board of Directors revealed that the Security Council meetings were held at the President's House and the then Prime Minister and IGP Pujith Jayasundera were repeatedly informed not to attend by the Defence Secretary.