Those involved in the Central Bank scam are criticizing us - Sajith (Video)





The leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa says that those who are involved in the Central Bank robbery are criticizing the program of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya to provide relief to the people of the country.



He was addressing a public meeting in Pannala.



Another meeting of the series of public meetings organized by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya for the general election was held at Dodamgaslanda Rideegama yesterday afternoon.



It was held in the area under the patronage of the Leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa.



Meanwhile another meeting was held in the Pannala area chaired by Sajith Premadasa.