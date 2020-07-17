සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Court permits to detain and question Rohan Pradeep alias 'Kalu Malli'

Friday, 10 July 2020 - 13:50

Court permits to detain and question Rohan Pradeep alias 'Kalu Malli' for 7 days, who was arrested from Angoda with heroin.
"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!" - 12th millionaire from Kalawana (Video)
Friday, 17 July 2020 - 0:43

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest cash bonanza through a TV channel -"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires... Read More

Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 23:03

The DIG in charge of the Anti-Terrorism and Investigation Division Nalaka de Silva who has been interdicted, admitted that it was wrong to not inform... Read More

Various views on the political stage (video)
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 22:33

Addressing an election campaign rally, former President Maithripala Sirisena said that the people would talk about the development he had done to Polonnaruwa... Read More


No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
16 July 2020
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
16 July 2020
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
16 July 2020
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
16 July 2020
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)
16 July 2020
Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
16 July 2020
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
16 July 2020
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
14 July 2020
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
13 July 2020
