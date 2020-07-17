Difficulties of those involved in the broom industry (video)

Those involved in the broom making industry, which is popular as a home industry, are now in great distress.

They allege that inadequate supply of raw materials and the invasion of modern technology to the markets are the main reasons for their grave situation.

With the Covid 19 pandemic, the economy of the country was severely affected.

The impact of the 'Covid' 19 on the traditional small-scale broom making industry has also been disastrous.

People who earn their livelihood from this industry in many areas such as Mundalama, Madurankuliya and Karikkattiya are confronted with this challenging situation