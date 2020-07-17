Weligama new police station going to waste (Video)





The new Weligama police station proposed to be built at a cost of hundreds of thousands of rupees is going to waste.



Former Minister of Law and Order Sagala Ratnayake and then IGP Pujith Jayasundara presided over the auspicious commencement of the work of this police station four years ago.



But today, unfortunately, over time, this place has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other abuses.



The Weligama Mayor said the construction work of the building has been blocked due to the failure of the good governance government to pay the contractors properly.



