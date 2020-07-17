Opposition politicians expressed various views in the heated political arena (Video)

Opposition politicians expressed various views in the heated political arena.

Podu Peramuna candidate Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena stated that his party will get a historic result in this election.

Jathika Jana Balavegaya candidate Vijitha Herath also addressed a public meeting.

He pointed out that the failure of the government was visible in 8 months.

Meanwhile, P. Harrison, the candidate of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB), said that the government's problem would erupt within a few days of the election.

The candidate of the Podujana Peramuna S.M. Chandrasena said that the Opposition are making promises that could not be fulfilled during the last 4 years in power.