Red+notice+issued+by+Meteorology+department+

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms.

Avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.

Avoid using open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors and boats etc.

Beware of fallen trees and power lines.

For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Eastern, North- central, Central, Uva, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces.Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in the above areas.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is requested to take adequate precautions tominimize damages caused by lightning activity.ACTION REQUIRED:The Department of Meteorology advises that people should: