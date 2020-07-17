87 more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,437

Today, 87 more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

Therefore, 283 patients have tested positive or Covid- 19 so far, during the day. Yesterday 60 patients were reported.

The country total has increased to 2,437 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



The results of 338 PCR tests conducted on the inmates and staff of the Kandakadu Drug Rehabilitation Center diagnosed 196 Covid-19 cases in the morning. Accordingly,252 Covid-19 cases have been reported from the Kandakadu Drug Rehabilitation Center by now, including the 56 patients from the 60 reported yesterday.



Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Director General of Health Services reveals that there is a trend of further patients being reported at the Kandakadu Drug Rehabilitation Center in accordance with the PCR tests that are still underway.



PCR tests and quarantine procedures have also been carried out continuously in recognition of inmates who have been sent out of the center after rehabilitation has been completed during this period and their associates. Accordingly, all measures are being taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 from this place.















