2498+complaints+related+to+the+general+election

The Election Commission states that 2,498 election related complaints have been received so far.
It is noteworthy that all these complaints have been received regarding violations of election laws.
Accordingly, the Election Commission stated that the National Elections Complaints Center received 664 complaints and the District Elections Complaints Management Center received 1,834 complaints.
