49 million videos have been deleted - most of the material were nude or obscene videos

Foreign media has reported that 49 million videos have been deleted by the ‘Tik Tok’ company.

The company, which is based in China, has announced that it has deleted a large number of videos that were posted between July and December 2019 in violation of its corporate rules.

They further stated that a quarter of the 49 million deleted videos contained nude or obscene material.

The use of the application in India has already been banned, citing public safety concerns.

Meanwhile, in a special statement recently, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that by downloading the 'Tik Tok' application, personal information of that person may be in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.

However, the 'Tik Tok' company has stated that there was no request from the Chinese government or the Chinese police to delete the video data.