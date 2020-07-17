Two+arrested+with+firearms+in+Meetiyagoda

The Meetiyagoda Police arrested two suspects with four firearms and ammunition hidden under the water tank and in the garden of a house in the Weragoda - Ginnoruwa area this afternoon (10).

Two locally made revolvers, a locally made pistol and a magazine, a foreign made double barrel including eight 9mm bullets were seized.

The arrested persons aged 25 and 23 were residents of Weragoda Ginnoruwa and Karaliyangoda, Kahawa.

Police said that the firearms were hidden in the house of the suspect, who is a resident of Ginnoruwa and a motorcycle in his possession has been seized.

The suspects and the firearms are due to be produced before the Balapitiya Magistrate's Court tomorrow.

Meetiyagoda Police are conducting further investigations.