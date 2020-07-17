A+complaint+against+Rangajeewa+who+threatened+a+journalist

Police Narcotics Bureau Inspector Neomal Rangajeewa has threatened and intimidated a journalist at the Colombo High Court premises this morning.



The victim was a photojournalist who had come to cover a court case.



The photographer had taken a photo of Inspector Neomal Rangajeewa at the Colombo High Court.



Inspector Neomal Rangajeewa dragged the journalist by his shirt and taken to the police post at the court premises.



The aggrieved journalist has lodged a complaint with the police post at the Hulftsdorp court complex and the Colombo SP's office regarding the incident.