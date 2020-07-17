President tours Matale in support of the candidates of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (Video)

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who toured Matale district today (10) in support of the candidates of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) contesting upcoming Parliamentary election provided on the spot solutions to several public issues.



Public gatherings organized by Rohana Dissanayake near the Children’s Park in Matale and Samantha Dharmasena in Ukuwela, Raththota were also attended by the President.

People highly commended the measures taken by the President for the benefit of the country during the past few months.

Farmers requested the President, when he joined the public gathering organized near the Galewela Children’s Park, to guarantee a fixed price for onion to be supplied to the market.

President Rajapaksa discussed with farmers regarding the importance of adopting value-addition techniques to obtain higher prices for pepper growers.

Former Deputy Ministers Rohana Dissanayake and Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon also participated in the public meeting organized by Minister Janaka Bandara Tennakoon.