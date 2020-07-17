Immediate steps will be taken to eradicate the underworld and drug trafficking - PM

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa states that immediate steps will be taken to eradicate the underworld and drug trafficking from the country.
The Prime Minister said this while participating at a public meeting held in Horana.
A series of rallies were held today in the Kalutara District under the patronage of Prime Minister .
The Prime Minister said this while participating at a public meeting held in Horana.
A series of rallies were held today in the Kalutara District under the patronage of Prime Minister .